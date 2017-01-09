Toggle navigation
My 99.9 - Colorado Springs' My #1 Hits Music Channel and Johnjay & Rich
My 99.9 - Colorado Springs' My #1 Hits Music Channel and Johnjay & Rich
Johnjay & Rich
The Good, The Bad and The Gossip
JJ&R On Demad
Be On The Show
JohnJayandRich.com
DJs
JohnJay & Rich
Deanna
Laura
Smitty
Tommy
Email Club
Edit Profile
Community
Event Calendar
Photos
Station Photos
Weather
Traffic
News
Contact Us
Contests
Meet New Kids On The Block!
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Win a weekday getaway from Crested Butte!
Free Movie Friday from Atom Ticket!
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Click to submit your Couple Photo and Couple Hashtag name and enter to win $20,000 in prize packages in the Grand Wedding Giveaway!
blink-182's Shares The Story Behind 'She's Out Of Her Mind'
Win a Weekday Getaway for four from Crested Butte!
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
The Golden Globes After Parties
Jamie Foxx Attacked At Hollywood Restaurant (VIDEO)
Ed Sheeran Got A Speeding Ticket After Singing About 'Driving At 90' In New Song
Drake & Future's 'Summer Sixteen' Tour Is Highest Grossing Hip Hop Tour In...
Twitter Thinks Emma Watson's 'Beauty And The Beast' Doll Looks Like Justin...
Chantel Jeffires Parades Around Miami Beach In A White Bikini With Alissa...
Jimmy Kimmel Talks New Show 'Big Fan' Featuring Kim Kardashian & Oscars...
David Bowie's 70th Birthday Celebrated With New EP, Music Video
Ben Affleck Talks New Film 'Live By Night'
Girl Posts Selfie, Twitter Shocked At What's Behind Her
Teen Finds So Many Lookalikes She Might Be A Clone
Woman Gives Birth Wearing Chewbacca Mask
x
See Full Playlist
My 99.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from My 99.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.